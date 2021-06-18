Blush it up with no harmful chemicals! Try this product today

I'm big on blush! I love l the trends that involves blush. But I also have sensitive skin so every product I use needs to be more natural I was surfing for a new blush when I came across Biotique Natural Makeup Starstruck Matte Blush and went on to buy it.

Biotique personifies the ultimate in Indian traditional medicine, using advanced Swiss biotechnology. The brand carries a legacy built on purity and sustainability. With its roots in organic bases and active botanicals – Biotique has now launched a range of all-natural makeup. For the first time in India, Makeup which is Skincare Infused; Makeup that not only makes you look pretty, but also nourishes your skin. Biotique Natural Makeup is made with organic ingredients, which will make you feel radiant. Make-up that your skin will thank you for! It is a smooth satin like texture blush which gives matte finish. I wasn't really sure if I'd like the matte finish part but honestly it's not a big deal. It comes in 4 different shades so you can choose whatever you feel will suit your complexion. It has a smudge proof formula that lasts a whole day and does not get effected by sweat. Other than all of this, it's paraben free, cruelty free and 100% organic! I never had any trouble with my skin while using this.

I'm sure you would love this product. Will you try it soon?