  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Anonymous Beauty Products - Reviews & Recommendations

Blush it up with no harmful chemicals! Try this product today

I'm big on blush! I love l the trends that involves blush. But I also have sensitive skin so every product I use needs to be more natural I was surfing for a new blush when I came across Biotique Natural Makeup Starstruck Matte Blush and went on to buy it.

Biotique personifies the ultimate in Indian traditional medicine, using advanced Swiss biotechnology. The brand carries a legacy built on purity and sustainability. With its roots in organic bases and active botanicals – Biotique has now launched a range of all-natural makeup. For the first time in India, Makeup which is Skincare Infused; Makeup that not only makes you look pretty, but also nourishes your skin. Biotique Natural Makeup is made with organic ingredients, which will make you feel radiant. Make-up that your skin will thank you for! It is a smooth satin like texture blush which gives matte finish. I wasn't really sure if I'd like the matte finish part but honestly it's not a big deal. It comes in 4 different shades so you can choose whatever you feel will suit your complexion. It has a smudge proof formula that lasts a whole day and does not get effected by sweat. Other than all of this, it's paraben free, cruelty free and 100% organic! I never had any trouble with my skin while using this.

I'm sure you would love this product. Will you try it soon?
Like
Comment
Share

More posts like this



add
Notifications