Bob Biswas Review: An Iconic Kahaani Figure deserves a Better Turn

A spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 cult classic Kahaani stars Bob Biswas, the poker-faced insurance agent. Sujoy wrote this one, and his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed it. Bob Biswas, we're informed, wakes up after years in a coma and has lost his memories. But here's the thing: we remember absolutely everything.

In reality, Bob Biswas (called Bob Bishash in Bengali) is the type of person who is difficult to forget. Even now, his deadpan expression and steely cold psychotic glare may send shivers down the spine.

Bob's characteristic square glasses were first worn by Saswata Chatterjee, but today they are worn by Abhishek Bachchan. Heavy-footed Abhishek's Bob trudges along, carrying the cross-body sling bag, but it's not easy to forget Saswata Chatterjee, who injected life into this character.

The film Bob Biswas is, as one quickly sees, an attempt to humanise a ruthless killer. Bob may not have a memory bank for quick access, but he does have a lovely wife (Chitrangada Singh), a young son, and a daughter. Also, because of his high reputation, he is quickly given the opportunity to use a rifle.

Abhishek must have our sympathies because he has a difficult task ahead of him. He'll have to take on the role of a character who was made famous by another actor. As a result, the whole "he's lost his memory" ruse is most likely designed to relieve him of some of his responsibilities. Abhishek has a tabula rasa– a clean canvas on which he can play any way he likes. With peculiar bovine obedience, Bob strives to acclimate to his prepared family and unusual surroundings.

To avoid giving anything away, I'll just add that Bob's "pre-coma" antics now appear to be like muscle memory. The parts that work best are the ones in which both Bob and we, the audience, are sceptical of the assertions being offered. In Kolkata, there is a drug cartel, some police officers on both ends of the moral spectrum, and a few who appear to be assisting and instructing him on his next steps.

Bob Biswas has us fascinated as long as the veil of doubt and deceit makes us distrustful of every lingering stare or movement. When it tries to neatly wrap up the loose ends, instead of amplifying the suspense, it derails.

I will give it 2.5 out of 5