Body mists to die for!

Want to smell fresh and stay hydrated all day? Body mists are your answer! They impart a mesmerizing yet subtle fragrance to your skin and are light on the pocket as well. With the evolution of body mists, there are endless options to choose from, making it challenging to opt for a unique scent. To make this task easier for you, we have shortlisted the best body mists available in India. Scroll down and pick your favorite now!





1. Layer's Wottagirl Fragrant Body Splash – Secret Crush





The Layer's Wottagirl Secret Crush Fragrant Body Splash provides a long-lasting fragrance without wastage and gas. Its fresh and energizing formula is suitable for daily wear and can be applied on both the skin and the clothes. This body mist is infused with a sweet floral-fruity fragrance that is perfect for day and nightwear. Secret Crush is a blend of lime, orange, and floral tones. The sleek and stylish bottle fits easily into the bag









2. Miniso Fantasy Body Mist – Summer Night









This body mist by Miniso leaves a sublime scent that reminds you of a tropical island. It comes in an easy-to-spray bottle, which can be carried in your bag and applied on the go. This affordable body mist can be used by both men and women to feel fresh and stay energized all day.









3. Blue Nectar Contemporary Ayurved Niraa Mist





This Contemporary Ayurved Niraa Mist from Blue Nectar is suitable for both men and women. It offers an aromatherapy solution anytime you want with just a couple of sprays. The rose and cardamom fragrance keep you fresh throughout the day while leaving behind a soothing and refreshing aroma. This mild body mist is safe for the skin and helps reduce body odor.





4. Fogg Ossum Perfumed Body Mist – Romance





Fogg’s Ossum Body Mist has a fresh and rejuvenating scent that is ideal for daily use. This romantic body mist features a blend of aquatic and floral accords that linger on the skin all day long. Its refreshing scent keeps you feeling fresh and energetic all day. The formula is safe for the skin and can be used regularly.





5. The Body Shop Body Mist – Strawberry





This body mist from The Body Shop has an irresistible and long-lasting fruity fragrance. The scent is derived from cold-pressed strawberry seed oil to keep the natural aroma intact. The ultra-fine mist keeps you refreshed all day and is safe for the skin. It is perfect for the spring and summer seasons.









6. Victoria’s Secret Fragrance Mist – Pure Seduction





The Pure Seduction Fragrance Body Mist from Victoria’s Secret has a delicately seductive scent derived from soft floral and succulent fruity notes to revive your senses and mood. This refreshing formula is infused with the notes of sweet freesia and red plum to linger on your skin all day long.