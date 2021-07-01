The body shop Banana Hair mask reviw

Another @thebodyshopindia Banana Hair Mask It literally smells like banana and leaves very nourishing , smooth , soft hair . It's a ritual for me to give my hair intense nourishment once a week . My hairs are chemically treated and I have not much choices to use on my hair . I thoroughly wash my hair and than lightly towel dry and start applying this mask generously all over my hairs from roots to tip . Make a juda and keep it up for good two hours , yes I keep for this much time and let all goodness seep into my locks. Than wash off . Basically I'm told to blow dry my hair but I skip blow drying in this treatment . My locks are less frizzy , shiney , soft , manageable and look more healthy . The texture of this mask is like butter like mashed banana and till the next wash get ready for your hair to smell like banana. Only con I find is while sleeping at night my husband goes a miles away because he cannot stand bananas fragrance from my hairs. Its formulated without silicones ,parabens and mineral oil, without animal testing. It is enriched with organic banana , Brazil nut oil ,Brazilian cupuacu. My hair feel truly lightweight . This mask will usually give you 7-8 uses . Mine is left for two uses and I'm done with it . Want to try a new hair mask . Pour down your suggestions. Would love it.