The Body Shop: British Rose Body Yogurt – Is It Worth The Hype? #BeautyTruthBomb

Last month, I have started using body yogurt. I loved the fragrance. It is very mild and refreshing. The application is light and is gel-based. Also, it gives a very cooling effect on the skin and gets easily absorbed on the skin. The best part of the body is yogurt that has no stickiness, greasiness and does not dry out after application. It is travel-friendly. The body yogurt is vegan, cruelty, and paraben-free. Also, it contains Vitamin E which helps to prevent aging. I apply it after my shower every day and then for the entire day my skin remains soft, supple, and nourished. This can be used in all seasons. If you have dehydrated skin then you must start to use this body yogurt as compared to body lotion.

I highly recommend this product to everyone and this is a must-have for people who have dry skin.