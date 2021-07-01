The Body Shop MORINGA SHOWER GEL (review after using it for 2 months)

Shower gels are all about the simplicity they provide in our daily baths and removes the constant hauch pauch that soaps come with.

The Body shop has recently released a quite appreciable product in this arena of body care, The Moringa Showet Gel, containing extracts from the Magical Tree, and this product without any doubt fulfills this adjective.

Containing moringa seed oil extracts and a soothing fragrance of white flowers capable of making your mornings and nights fresh and peaceful.

Been using it for one month and have written some points regarding the product which i hope will make your choice more clear wheather or not to buy this.

.

MRP:-₹345(Indian currency) for 250ml

• Feels really soft on the skin

• Non-sticky

• Removes dirt and neutralizes effects if sweat

• Foam rich

• Non-stinging odour

• Makes your skin smooth and nourished

Few backsies that this product gave me is the price and the quantity which seems to be a bit imbalanced.

But all in all a great product and afterall you need a product which is healthy for your skin, and this one ticks all the boxes.

.

Ps:- Although it is a bit expensive but it is worth it.My experience can differ from yours.

.

Adios

.

Instagram handle :- @dum._.opinion_

Dum._.opinion_