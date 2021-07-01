The body shop soaps review

Lately I'm loving soap bars over shower gels and these @thebodyshopindia soap bars are a perfect treat for summers. In frame Top Olive soap bar Middle Strawberry soap bar Below Moringa soap bar OLIVE - This is the most refreshing soap bar . It mildly lathers and delivers a mild soothing fresh fragrance which makes a spa like experience. It is slightly drying to the body so I dont prefer it in winters as our body is dry than our facial skin.A good light weight lotion after the bath is a must. It is enriched with cold pressed olive oil. STRAWBERRY - Like the shower wash this soap bar is also fully fragrant of strawberries and makes your shower area smell like fresh strawberries. It is rather moisturising than olive one. A non drying formula is always welcomed by me. It also lathers well but not that too much.This has to be my best. It is enriched with strawberry juice. MORINGA - This yellow bar is moisturising. It is slightly fragrant and enriched with moringa seed oil which has highly moisturising properties. It is my third preference and I love moringa shower wash more than this soap bar. Best part NO WASTAGE 245 for 100gms is slightly hyped up Have you tried any TBS soap bars ?