Body wash won’t do justice to your sensitive skin? We’ve got something for you! #BeautyTruthBomb

Having sensitive skin is very common and a struggle for many people. Especially in colder weather, sensitive skin can cause irritation and make using soaps, body washes, or other personal hygiene products difficult.

Cleansing our bodies is important for a number of obvious reasons, so it can be a real pain when your sensitive skin makes it difficult to use a lot of different soaps and cleansing products. Luckily, there are some great products out there that are formulated specifically with sensitive skin in mind!

These 10 amazing body washes work with sensitive skin, not against it, to minimize irritation and leave you looking and feeling fresh.





1. Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash





We all know this big brand, and we also know that it's so popular for good reason. Many of Dove's products deliver on their promises and provide amazing results, and that's no different for this wonderful body wash formulated specifically for people with sensitive skin!





2. Tree To Tub's Gentle Bodywash





This amazing body wash is organic and natural and delivers a whole bunch of wonderful benefits, even for people with sensitive skin! This body wash is super gentle and lathers nicely thanks to its star ingredient, the soapberry. Yes, that's a real berry! You get super gentle and effective cleansing power combined with moisturization, rejuvenation, and nourishment! It is fragrance-free and contains calming shea butter and aloe vera to soothe your skin as you wash. This wonderful product takes ph into consideration and offers people with sensitive skin an amazing body wash. You really should try this brand if your skin is easily irritated!





3. Dermatologica's Conditioning Body Wash





This body wash is super conditioning without being heavy or irritating to sensitive skin! It smells amazing with scents from sandalwood and lavender and leaves skin feeling hydrated and thoroughly pampered.





4. Olay Sensitive Skin Body Wash





This body wash is formulated and tested by dermatologists, so when it claims to be great for sensitive skin, you're safe to assume it really is! It's gentle and soothing to skin that is easily irritated and is unscented, which is common and smart for people with sensitive skin. Added fragrance can often aggravate sensitive skin!





5. CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash





This brand is very well known for its amazing skincare products, and this hydrating body wash is no exception! This body wash is gentle and cleanses your skin with a lovely foam that lathers nicely. This product is infused with important ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which are both important to the health of your skin, and it leaves your skin feeling soft and healthy.