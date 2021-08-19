Bodyline 1984: A mini sports series worth watching

Way before the era of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT platforms, a sports mini-series was released in the year 1984 about the English team, which took the Australia tour and dramatised the events that happened in 1932-1933.





The series will show how the players came up with the cricket techniques and tactics and how strategically they planned their game. From the name of the series, you will understand that the series is based on the fundaments of cricket. The story goes back to the year 1932-33 during the Test series between England and Australia.





Where will you watch it? You can easily find the 7 episodes of this mini-series on YouTube.