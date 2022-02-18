Bollywood actors and their unsightly behavior with media
Bollywood actors have been caught having some unpleasant situations with media during press conference. Most of the time, it's media who is urges them to bring out that side. Today, every little thing becomes controversy and especially during press conferences' there's a lot of heated arguments between the filmmakers and media. Do you think the media knowingly pushes their button?
Here is 4 times when Bollywood actors and media have got into an unsightly behavior with media.
- Hrithik Roshan - The actor who always seems to be really cool and sweet with everyone had once lost his temper with a Paparazzi. This happened long back, when he had stepped out to promote his film, Kites. Even after countless times refusing to click pictures, the paparazzi didn't listen which made Hrithik lose his temper and grab the man behind the camera from his collar.
- Ranbir Kapoor - Ranbir is known to be very witty with his answers when it comes to any interview or interaction with media. This one time, the actor was seen leaving a restaurant with a few friends when a paparazzi tried clicking his picture. In anger, the actor snatched the phone from the paparazzi and walked away.
- Jaya Bachchan - Jaya Bachchan is quite famous for her remarks and attitude towards the media. Whenever she attends any press conference or comes in contact with anyone from media, one thing is for sure that there's going to be some argument. In a similar incident, Jaya Bachchan had called out a reporter for addressing Aishwariya Rai Bachchan as Ash. This became a huge controversy back then
- Shah Rukh Khan - The man who is always sweet and spreading love and kindness to people around him can also at times get upset. When a reporter had questioned SRK about his third son back in 2013, the actor lost his cool and gave a very savage response. He wanted to keep his personal life private and after repeatedly informing the media about the same, the actor lost his temper.