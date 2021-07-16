Bollywood Actors who haven't had any releases in 2021 yet!

Amir Khan- Although Mr Perfectionist of bollywood usually always has few releases a year, we are yet to see any project from him in 2021. His movie Laal Singh is set to release in December 2021, but other than Laal Singh we don't have an update regarding any other movie from him this year.





Deepika Padukone- Deepika has no releases in 2021 yet. Reportedly, she will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in '83'. She also has another project 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan, but there has been no status as to when that movie will be launched.





Shahid Kapoor- After Kabir Singh and Padmavat, fans are awaiting to see more from Shahid Kapoor. Unfortunately we did not see any of his new work in 2021 yet. Although he is looking forward to his OTT debut soon and is very excited for it.





Ranbir Kapoor- All of us are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir work his magic this year. Though there aren't any releases yet, he is set to comeback with 'Shamshera' and the much awaited movie opposite Alia Bhatt, 'Bhramastra'