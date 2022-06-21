  1. Home
Bollywood actresses and their daily Yoga routine

When the world is going through difficult times, we need to incorporate activities like yoga into our lives to manage stress and anxiety while also staying fit and healthy. Yoga is something that benefits every part of our body while also acting as a stress reliever. As a result, it is critical to set aside a special day for yoga. As a result, on June 21, 2022, we will observe International Yoga Day 2022. If you're still slouching, you should know that our favourite actresses incorporate yoga into their daily routine to stay fit. We've compiled a list of Bollywood actresses who swear by yoga in honour of International Yoga Day 2022.


1. Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty is the first person who comes to mind when we think of yoga and Bollywood. She began practising yoga at the age of 18 after suffering from chronic spondylitis, and she is now one of the most fit actresses in her 40s, thanks to yoga.


2. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan is a size zero in Bollywood. She has always practised yoga to keep her body in shape and can perform some of the most difficult asanas with ease, such as headstand and chakrasana. She also lost weight after her pregnancy by doing yoga every day.


3. Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Khan introduced her to yoga, and she now practises with Payal Gidwani Tiwari. She enjoys the breathing that yoga requires, and she believes it has helped her improve her concentration because it requires focus. She also believes that suryanamaskar makes her skin glow because it improves blood circulation throughout the body. Dhanushasana, padmasana, and suryanamaskar are her favourite asanas. 

Is Kiara Advani in the same league as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone?

Deepika and Alia are big stars today in the Bollywood industry. Needless to people might say, they have worked hard to reach this position today and it seems like Kiara is following in their footsteps. It seems like it's a treat for Kiara's fans because of her back-to-back movies. I think it's too soon to compare Kiara with Deepika or Alia or for that matter even consider her in the same league. Even though Kiara is doing more movies but she needs to do strong characters like Deepika or Alia to be considered in the same league as them.

In an interview. Kiara was asked about this and this is what she had to say,  "It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating."  
2 6
Alizeh👩 : She's the next superstar after Alia. Among present actresses, she's the best. Those who are saying she does flowerpot roles, kindly watch BB2 & JJJ ( she's the main female lead)
0 REPLY 15 mins ago
View more 5 comments
