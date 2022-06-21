Bollywood actresses and their daily Yoga routine

When the world is going through difficult times, we need to incorporate activities like yoga into our lives to manage stress and anxiety while also staying fit and healthy. Yoga is something that benefits every part of our body while also acting as a stress reliever. As a result, it is critical to set aside a special day for yoga. As a result, on June 21, 2022, we will observe International Yoga Day 2022. If you're still slouching, you should know that our favourite actresses incorporate yoga into their daily routine to stay fit. We've compiled a list of Bollywood actresses who swear by yoga in honour of International Yoga Day 2022.





1. Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty is the first person who comes to mind when we think of yoga and Bollywood. She began practising yoga at the age of 18 after suffering from chronic spondylitis, and she is now one of the most fit actresses in her 40s, thanks to yoga.





2. Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan is a size zero in Bollywood. She has always practised yoga to keep her body in shape and can perform some of the most difficult asanas with ease, such as headstand and chakrasana. She also lost weight after her pregnancy by doing yoga every day.





3. Malaika Arora Malaika Arora Khan introduced her to yoga, and she now practises with Payal Gidwani Tiwari. She enjoys the breathing that yoga requires, and she believes it has helped her improve her concentration because it requires focus. She also believes that suryanamaskar makes her skin glow because it improves blood circulation throughout the body. Dhanushasana, padmasana, and suryanamaskar are her favourite asanas.