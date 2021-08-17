Bollywood actresses who could have pulled off female Avengers characters

I can easily say that Avengers is everyone's favourite. So what do you think, which Bollywood actress could pull off a female Avenger character? Here are a few of my options; let us know yours in the comment section.

Priyanka Chopra as Black Widow

Anushka Sharma as Scarlet Witch

Kangana Ranaut as Captain Marvel

Alia Bhatt as Gamora

Deepika Padukone as Shuri

Katrina Kaif as Wasp

Rani Mukherji as Okoye

Kriti Sanon as Valkyrie

This is a list of names who I think can pull off these characters, and it would be a treat to my eyes to see them performing these superhero characters with fierce and sass. What do you think? What are your opinions?