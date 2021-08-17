  • facebook
Bollywood actresses who could have pulled off female Avengers characters

I can easily say that Avengers is everyone's favourite. So what do you think, which Bollywood actress could pull off a female Avenger character? Here are a few of my options; let us know yours in the comment section.

 

Priyanka Chopra as Black Widow

 

Anushka Sharma as Scarlet Witch

 

Kangana Ranaut as Captain Marvel

 

Alia Bhatt as Gamora

 

Deepika Padukone as Shuri

 

Katrina Kaif as Wasp

 

Rani Mukherji as Okoye

 

Kriti Sanon as Valkyrie

 

This is a list of names who I think can pull off these characters, and it would be a treat to my eyes to see them performing these superhero characters with fierce and sass. What do you think? What are your opinions?
