Bollywood actresses who could have pulled off female Avengers characters
I can easily say that Avengers is everyone's favourite. So what do you think, which Bollywood actress could pull off a female Avenger character? Here are a few of my options; let us know yours in the comment section.
Priyanka Chopra as Black Widow
Anushka Sharma as Scarlet Witch
Kangana Ranaut as Captain Marvel
Alia Bhatt as Gamora
Deepika Padukone as Shuri
Katrina Kaif as Wasp
Rani Mukherji as Okoye
Kriti Sanon as Valkyrie
This is a list of names who I think can pull off these characters, and it would be a treat to my eyes to see them performing these superhero characters with fierce and sass. What do you think? What are your opinions?