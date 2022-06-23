Society had made it seem common that women are not supposed to work during pregnancy and they shouldn't work even after the delivery of the baby. These Bollywood stars did not listen to society and broke the stereotype. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan here is a list of Bollywood actresses who have worked during pregnancy:

1. Alia Bhatt - Alia Bhatt got married to her to childhood crush, Ranbir Kapoor in April. The couple announced their pregnancy via Alia Bhatt's Instagram handle last week. Since then, fans have only been flooding positive messages for the couple. But certain people were spreading rumors of Alia taking a break from her work. The actress is working on her Hollywood debut movie in London and has to wrap up her Bollywood movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia has squashed all the rumors and has made it clear that she will continue to work.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan - During her first pregnancy, Kareena was working for her movie, Veere Di Weeding, and gave birth to her first son, Taimur Ali Khan while she was still shooting for the movie. After the delivery in no time, Kareena Kapoor Khan was back on the set to wrap up the shooting. Later, when Kareena was shooting for Laal Singh Chadha the actress was pregnant with her second son, Jeh. After delivering her baby, the actress was again back to wrap up her shoots in no time.

3. Anushka Sharma - While Anushka was pregnant with her daughter, Vamika, the actress was completing her professional commitments and brand endorsements.

4. Neha Dhupia - When Neha was pregnant for the second time, the actress went to the sets of her movie, A Thursday, and wrapped up the movie with her baby bump. This had inspired so many young women.