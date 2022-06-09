Bollywood actresses who've bravely battled and overcame cancer

Many Bollywood actresses have spoken out about their cancer battles. They have been an inspiration to all those dealing with cancer by sharing their story. Let us take a look at some of the most famous Bollywood celebrities who overcame the deadly disease after a valiant battle.





1. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre, a Bollywood actress, was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. The actress underwent cancer treatment in America and returned cancer-free. She has appeared in a number of Bollywood blockbusters, including Kal Ho Naa Ho and 'Sarfarosh.





2. Kirron Kher

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021. She later told the Hindustan Times about it, saying, "It's not a good situation to be in. Yeh zindagi hai (but this is life). One learns to live with it and move on. There is no other option but to treat it. Nobody wants to go through treatment or deal with its side effects." The actress is now seen on the show 'India's Got Talent' as a panel judge.





3. Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray, an Indian-Canadian actress, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare and incurable blood cancer. She received a stem cell transplant after four months of chemotherapy. "I was scared, but I had to take a chance," she said of receiving the stem cell. And I made it. A new birth and a new sense of being was the best Christmas gift I'd ever received." She was cancer-free in February 2010.





4. Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, recently recovered from the disease. On January 8, 2018, she released her autobiography, Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life, in Mumbai. In her book, she discussed her battle with cancer and eventual recovery as a survivor.





5. Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry battled breast cancer, according to Anupam Kher. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video of an emotional Mahima discussing her diagnosis and treatment. Mahima revealed that she told Anupam about her breast cancer diagnosis after he approached her for a role in his upcoming film, The Signature. She revealed that she discovered she had breast cancer during her annual sonography.