Bollywood adores Aditi Rao Hydari and here is why you should do it too!

Aditi Rao Hydari has been grabbing the spotlight in Bollywood of late. She was recently lauded for her portrayal of Mehrunisa, the wife of Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat'.





Belongs to royal lineages

Aditi Rao Hydari is royalty alright, as she belongs to not one but two royal families. Not only that, she is half Hyderabadi and half Konkani, as her father was a Bohri Muslim and her mother was a Maharashtrian. Now that's an interesting mix of cultures, to say the least!





Had her Marriage under Wraps for a Few Years

Her personal life is also quite interesting. Apparently, the actress was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra in the year 2007. Aditi denied their relationship for quite some time but in an interview in 2013, she accepted her marital status and added that they were now separated.





Avid Bharatanathyam Dancer

The actress has always been fond of dancing and is a qualified Bharatnatyam dancer. She began her career as a traditional dancer at the age of 6! Seeing the grace she carries in the way she dances and moves, it comes as no surprise that she has such a rich background in the field.











