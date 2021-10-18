Bollywood is all set to spoil another hit Manike Mage by Yohini by making a Hindi version of it.

Bollywood is popularly known for ruining originals and here goes another saga of doing so. Yohini’s song ‘Manike Mage’ took social media by storm by it's pleasant vibe. Yohini’s voice was like magic, it made people calm. On the other side, the Sri Lankan singer got a career in Bollywood, but also they are asking her to make a Hindi remake of it. Fans are scared that it might not sound as good as the original. The song sounded as good as it did because of the language. Fans think if we will change the language to Hindi and keep the tune, it will change the entire essence of the song. I personally don't agree with the remake. It wouldn't hurt the makes of ‘Thank god’ to use the original song in the movie. In fact, it would show that we accept diversity and are not stuck to Kapoors’ and khans’ from India. Jacqueline Fernandes is a well-established Srilankan actress who we are fond of. We are not more artists around the globe in the industry. What are your thoughts on this?