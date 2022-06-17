Bollywood is back with an another adaptation of a British show called The Night Manager starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur will star in the Hindi remake of The Night Manager.





This Disney+Hotstar show is an Indian version of the same-named British series, which starred Tom Hiddleston.





Sandeep Modi directed the series, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala.





According to a source, the Hindi adaptation series of The Night Manager has been dubbed Captain.





In Sri Lanka, the Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer went on floors early this year. The six-episode spy thriller is set to air in 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.





Are you excited to see Anil and Aditya together again after malang?