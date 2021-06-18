Bollywood Celebrities Whose Exes Blame The Fame And Stardom For Their Break Up!

These Bollywood celebrities allegedly dumped their exes after becoming famous stars:

1.Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman - The former couple dated at the early stage of Kangana Ranaut’s career. Adhyayan Suman who’s biggest achievement is being the son of Shekhar Suman told the press that Kangana used him for his connections to enter the industry and destroyed his life by dumping him as soon as she made her debut with Gangster.

2.Priyanka Chopra and Aseem Merchant - Our desi girl dated actor Aseem Merchant even before she was titled Miss World 2000. Priyanka Chopra allegedly dumped him after she received the fame and stardom. The flopped actor, Aseem Merchant was back in the headlines after he shared his plan to make a movie on his ex’s life. However, our queen did not entertain any crap and took the legal route to deal with the situation.

3.Freida Pinto and Rohan Antao - Freida Pinto is a well-known Hollywood celebrity today because of the Academy award winning movie, Slumdog Millionaire. Freida Pinto and her publicist, Rohan Antao dated and were allegedly secretly engaged but the actress called it off with Rohan via a phone call from Los Angeles while promoting her oscar-tipped film. The publicist claims to hate the movie now because it wrecked his relationship and left him heartbroken. He also blames Freida’s co-star, Dev Patel and believes that the actors were romantically involved. Rohan Antao has shared the details of Freida and his personal life with the media as well.