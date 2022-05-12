Bollywood Celebs Who Nailed The Oversize Outfit Looks

Oversized T-shirt's and Kaftans are probably your first choice in these hot sunny days. Thanks to our Bollywood celebs who have normalised wearing oversized outfits by giving us major fashion goals. Oversized outfits were considered as not so acceptable dressing when out and about but now it is creating waves of fashion goals.





1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

For Bebo It's just another Day, another slay. Kareena Wore a red-coloured asymmetric kaftan dress paired with heels. She styled her look with her hair up and minimal makeup.Kareena red-coloured kaftan dress was from the brand, Gucci.





2. Alia Bhat

Alia Chose to be a Balenciaga Diva as she served major airport looks in a Balenciaga Oversized Shirt with Denim Shorts. The collared blouse also has long sleeves, a high-low hemline, droopy shoulders, and a button-up closure on the front that is left open from the hem to show off Alia's midriff.





3. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has transcribed the season's best look. Pair a striped oversized shirt with oversized cropped pants like the model. Accessorize with oversized hoop earrings, chic sunglasses, and your favourite sneakers.