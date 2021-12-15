Bollywood films that'll brighten up your day!

Beginning the list with...





Wake Up Sid- After a heated fight with his father, a spoiled brat with a prosperous family business realizes his goals when he decides to leave his house. In the next voyage, Sid's roommate Aisha becomes his friend, assisting him in pursuing his dreams while also discovering her own.





Jaane tu ya Jaane na- The film begins in the current day and moves backwards through time. This film is included on the list of Bollywood films with "iconic airport scenes." It's a romantic comedy about Jai and Aditi's friendship, and how they don't realise they're soulmates for life. When envy and a lack of comfort begin to undermine their friendship after they date other people, they realise they love each other.





Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani-Friendship, love, heartbreaks, a profession, and a wedding - this three-hour film has it all. This story shows the intriguing adventure of four friends on a trip who create life-long memories along the way. "Life mein kuch bhi karo bunny, kuch na kuch reh hi jata hai" (No matter how hard you try, some things in life are left undone) not only taught us a lesson, but it also made us realise that we should learn to 'stop the moment' rather than running and burying bliss under a blanket of regrets.





Chhicchore- The list would be incomplete if this film was about a group of college friends a.k.a the Loser and doesn't makeup to the list! One film where you can laugh and also tear up in the next scenes and have a great social message or dance to songs, this film has everything! If you haven't watched it yet, you definitely should and if you have, I bet you'll enjoy it the same again!