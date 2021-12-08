These Bollywood films' unsatisfying ambiguous endings are what make them great!

The concept of leaving films on an open-interpretation plot leaving mainly to the audience to decide where did the film head, in the end, is not a foreign one to Bollywood!





Lunchbox

Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur were widely expected to meet in the end, perhaps in Mumbai or Bhutan. That, however, did not occur. The movie ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, but the afterglow is pure magic.





Dil Dhadakne Do

But it's on a lifeboat that the family reunites! Just before that, Ayesha asks Sunny if he would wait for her, to which he responds, "forever," implying a later storyline reunion. While being pursued by the ship's crew, the family picks up Kabir and heads for the beach. For the first time, the Mehra family seemed to be pleased in each other's company. Is this the conclusion of the movie or the beginning of their better days? Is Kabir arrested because he violated the ship's rules? Is Ayesha going to marry Sunny?





Andhadhun

There's no doubting how engrossing the plot of this film was and how outstanding the actors were. Tabu was just at her artistic best, while Ayushmann outdid himself in many ways. The beautiful way the characters are sketched out and the way loose ends are knotted and unraveled throughout the film, the climax really makes us question what is even real anymore and where should our faith lay.





Which other films with an ambiguous ending made you go crazy?