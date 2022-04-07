Your favourite Animal character in Bollywood movies!

Your Bollywood has had an incredibly special and unique connection with the animals, and we have plenty of beautiful films on Animals especially on dogs. These films about animal lovers are emotional.

Let's revisit some of the movies which depicted lovable animals as one of their characters;

Hathi Mere Sathi (1971)- Director: M.A. Thirumugham Starcast: Rajesh Khanna, Tanuja

The story of the film portrays the life of Raju, an orphaned child, who, along with four elephants perform on the streets to make his living. As these animals become family to Raju, now after marriage and his newborn child, he has to make a selection between his animal friends or his wife and son.

Teri Meherbaniyan (1985)- Director: Vijay Reddy Starcast: Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon

This is a film where the pet dog is playing the lead role and also takes revenge for his master's death. Brownie, with its razor-sharp jaws and cleverness, kills the villain. The title track of the film that Jackie sings to the dog is a smash hit and the film is a huge success.

Parivaar( 1987)- Director: Shashi Lal K. Nair Starcast: Mithun Chakraborty, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep

The movie features a closely tied Parivar consisting of a man, two orphans, and two faithful beasts; a monkey and a German Sheperd dog. The animals are smart in their own way and they handle everything from offering in a Mandir to driving a car to grab the bad guys.

Maa( 1992) - Director: Ajay Kashyap Starcast: Jeetendra, Jaya Prada

This paranormal film had a pet dog Dobby that could see ghosts. Jaya's character has been killed and she returns back as a ghost to take revenge from the goons. The dog is the only one who can see her and so she uses him to fulfill her mission.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun ( 1994)- Director: Suraj Barjatya Starcast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit

The film celebrates the Indian wedding ceremony customs by connecting to the story of a marital couple. A sweet Pomeranian dog, Tuffy plays a key role in bringing the lovers together by giving the secret letter to Rajesh instead of Prem.

Chillar Party(2011)- Directors: Nitesh Tiwari, Vikas Bahl Starcast: Irfan Khan(Child Actor), Sanath Menon, Rohan Grover, Naman Jain, Aarav Khanna, Vishesh Tiwari

The film won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film. The film depicts the story of a stray dog Bhidu aka Buddy, and who is ordered to be captured as per the new municipal legislation proposed by a politician, Shashikant Bhide.

Entertainment (2014)- Director: Farhad-Sajid Starcast: Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Johnny Lever

Akshay Kumar has a very special co-star in this film and it is a dog that will be seen with Mr. Khiladi. The film revolves around the dog named 'Entertainment', who is the owner of 3000 crore rupees left by a billionaire.

Please feel free to add more movies like the above ones where animals had an important role to play...