Bollywood has a long way to establish a few good horror movies. Do you agree with me?

Bollywood can't able to make a good horror movie till Bipasha Basu, Ramgopal Verma and Mahesh Bhatt are alive I can't understand the mentality of Bollywood horror filmmakers why there is always a love story in horror films most Bollywood horror movies start with horror and ends with a love story. Is it necessary to include a love story in a horror movie???

Now here few reasons why Bollywood does not make good movies is

a) The main reason behind it is I mentioned above here its a love story. And also songs sequence between the horror scene

b)The storyline of the Hollywood horror movie might not be scariest but they have understood what it takes to make scary movies (The ring, Paranormal activity, shutter). On the other side, in Bollywood, the concept of horror is given the least importance.

c) Also horror movies in Bollywood end up with the Tantrik -Tabeez and that's it!





Do you agree with me?



