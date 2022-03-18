Bollywood has time and again proved that no one is your own here

Bollywood is not all about glamour and money. Apart from this, Oh so glamorous life, is also people who have a lot of things they're personally going through. Front of the camera everyone is each other's best friend and soul mate but what about behind the camera. There are so many 'stars', as the audience likes to call them, being two-faced. From what I have heard and seen, there are only a handful of actors who actually do and say things what they believe in and one of them is Akshay Kumar.

Akshay is close to only a selective people from Bollywood. He has seen the industry work the way it works, very closely. With things going hay-wire for everyone on a daily basis, there are only 1 or 2 people you can rely on for support.

Few years ago, when Emraan's son was diagnosed with cancer when he was only 3 years old. Akshay Kumar was one of the few actors who was there with Emraan and his family through their rough days. The actor mentioned that, Akshay said, "If you need anything, I am a phone call away, okay? I know some good doctors and facilities. Kuch bhi chahiye bata de."





There are very few angels like this existing in Bollywood, don't you agree?