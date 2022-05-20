Bollywood movies that were an adaptation from Hollywood movies

Bollywood movies are today known for adapting stories from Hollywood movies. Some people are tired of this trend and some want to see how creative can the Indian filmmakers be while re-creating the same storyline. Here are 5 movies you can watch that are an adaptation of Hollywood movies:

We Are Family adapted from Step Mom Awaara Pagal Dewaana adapted from The Whole Nine Yards Baghban adapted from Make Way For Tomorrow Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar adapted from Breaking Away Main Khiladi Tu Anari adapted from The Hard Way

