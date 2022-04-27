Is Bollywood music changing?

It's all about the Listeners, and what they prefer to listen to, People nowadays are fed with too much audience-oriented, a non-experimental similar type of music, you can feel that almost every song follows the same line. And nothing wrong with that, they are selling what is getting sold. Songs nowadays have no life, means like what songs in pre-2000 used to be. One can still remember a song with a film name and star cast even, but in 2030 even after ten years down the lane, no one would recall a song neither the Singer, Star cast will be out of the question as people like Gurmeet Gill, Arjun Kapoor won't be remembered for such a long time.