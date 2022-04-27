Is Bollywood music changing?

If u closely observe, there has been a tremendous change in the work of music composers. Previously the likes of Ilayaraja, AR Rahman, R.D. Burman, K V Mahadevan, M Keeravani, R.P Pattanaik, dominated the music industry like anything but today they hardly get any contracts. One reason may be the change in the taste of listeners.





Just compare the genre of the songs that ppl used to listen to 10–15 years ago with those of today's rap music started evolving and making its presence felt in the market, the slow, melodies took the backseat. It really takes little effort to compose the kind of songs composers compose nowadays. You repeat a line of words over and over again- it becomes a super-hit song and u get to hear it at all types of functions(irrespective of the occasion).