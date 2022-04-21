Bollywood remakes of International films: Chachi 420(Mrs. Doubtfire)

Here the original was just plain sad & dull with Robin Williams & his blessed talent as the only thing that kept the audience watching, so the remake by Kamal Haasan was much welcome, & so damn funny. Full credit to the cast of Tabu, Amrish Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal, Naseer & even Ayesha Jhulka as here they all deliver the laughs but special mention to Kamal Haasan & the fantastic Om Puri; who really are the life of this movie.