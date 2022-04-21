Bollywood remakes of International films-Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander(Breaking Away)

If there was one movie to literally define Aamir Khan's career, it was this. This is where he became the representative of the 90s youth. While not perfect at all, this movie defined the 90s college life a lot & the song "Pehla Nasha" has some iconic steps, moments that continue to echo for every 90s kid. While this was purely an Aamir Khan vehicle as he gets to do so much & it's his star-making vehicle from where he became a bankable lead; credit must also go to Deepak Tijori (the Rashtriya side-hero of the 90s who surprisingly never had a next, younger version to replace him!) who here as the bad guy who completely nails it & really matches up to Aamir in dance, fight & attitude. Mamik was fantastic as the ideal, unlucky elder brother. Ayesha Jhulka-Pooja Bedi fills inadequately if not memorably as the 2 completely opposite lead actresses. There was a young Deven Bhojani too, showing his fun side among many other then-unknown youngsters like Sooraj Thapar, Jatin Pandit, Aditya Lakhia etc who appeared in blink & miss roles as sidekicks. Lastly one can't forget Kulbhushan Kharbanda as the silent, strong father of 2 main guys…who really means it when he says "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar". And after all this one finds out that yes it was a remake, a remake of an equally fantastic original that also stands the test of time.