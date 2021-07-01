Bollywood remaking old hindi songs is literally exploitation of classic music.

There are many music directors in bollywood who survive on making remixes of old hindi classic songs. Now the thing is that every hit song doesn't need to be remixed but certain music directors and singers are unable to understand this simple thing. They remix old songs to turn them into item numbers which is literally exploitation of those songs.

Personally, I love listening to old songs and I can no more tolerate this kind of exploitation especially after the great disaster of masakali 2.0.

But why do these people make such songs when they clearly know they are bad, it's because of us (audience). No matter how much we say that we hate that particular remake we will still dance to it's beats whenever it's played and this is the reason why such songs continue to exist.

Don't you think Bollywood remaking and remixing old hindi songs is leading to the deterioration of our music industry as a whole? Also is there any other old classic that you think is badly ruined when remixed?