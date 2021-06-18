Bollywood has been making films in various genres. But there are some that are still kinda untaped. Science fiction is one of them. Unlike Hollywood, we don't really make films in this genre that much. And even if we do, they are quite terrible. But here are five Bollywood sci-fi films that are actually good.





Mr. India - One of the most popular and first of its kind sci-fi film, Mr. India is considered a classic now. All for good reasons. It has an 'Invisible Man' inspired plot, but it's done so well. Thanks to the direction of Shekhar Kapur and great performances of Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri (who played the iconic Mogambo). Even after so many years, Mr. India still stands the test of time.





Koi Mil Gaya - The first film in the Krrish franchise, this film follows an alien who is left on earth and befriends humans. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, Koi Mil Gaya became a roaring success and is considered one of the best in the genre.





Cargo - The most recent film on this list, 'Cargo' is directed by debutant Arati Kadav and stars Vikrant Massy and Shweta Tripathi. Very well directed and well-acted and despite its low budget, the film never looks or feels cheap. The ideas of death and the afterlife are beautifully depicted in this film. It is available on Netflix.