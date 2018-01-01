Is Bollywood slowly and gradually claiming it's throne in the Tollywood?

We have several young actors like Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut from Bollywood, who are gearing up to make their debut in the regional film industry.

While Kangana's much awaited Thalaivi is to be released this Friday, Alia Bhatt is making her Telugu debut with director SS Rajamouli’s period actioner RRR.

Even Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the Kannada actioner KGF: Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 and not just this, Ananya Panday is also gearing up to make her debut in four more languages with her new film Liger.

Honestly, it's not like Bollywood actors and actresses never worked in Tollywood before but I seriously feel that after the huge success of Baahubali, Bollywood started to look at the South film industry with new-found respect.

Now that these actors are gearing up to straddle across industries, Do you think they'll me able to claim their throne over there too?