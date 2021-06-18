Bollywood Star Kids Who Might Not Pursue Acting In Future

These days, the word ‘starkids’ has been overused in the entertainment industry, Bollywood to be precise. Not all star kids are products of nepotism and not every star kid wants to pursue acting like their parents or relatives. Let us take a look at some of the kids of famous Bollywood families who have taken a different route in life.

Aryan Khan: Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was spotted outside Yashraj office a couple of months back, creating speculations about his ‘acting’ debut. However, quashing all the theories, we learned that Aryan is not interested to make a career in acting unlike his younger sister Suhana Khan. Aryan is keen on directing films. Hope he shapes himself into making good films. He recently graduated from the University of South California with a degree in Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production, School of Cinematic Arts.

Navya Naveli Nanda: Navya Naveli Nanda is legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter - She is Shweta Nanda’s daughter. Belonging to the Bachchan family as well as the Kapoor family (from her father Nikhil Nanda’s side), people assumed that she would follow her grandfather, grandmother Jaya Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan’s footsteps and try her luck in acting. Turns out, Navya is all set to work with her father in their family business (Escorts). She has also co-founded a healthcare company ‘Aara Health’ which focuses on everything women. She has also launched Project ‘Naveli’ - an organisation that focuses on gender equality. Respect!

Ira Khan: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan aims to become a filmmaker someday, like Aryan Khan. However, she is learning how to ‘act’ as she believes that a filmmaker should also know acting just to understand the nuances of filmmaking. Well, that is some serious dedication there.

Krishna Shroff: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has no interest in doing films as an actor. However, she is a social media sensation followed by 860k followers on Instagram. She has co-founded a fitness center along with brother Tiger Shroff, as she is a fitness junkie and a nature enthusiast. By profession, Krishna is a film producer like her mother Ayesha Shroff.

Trishala Dutt: Trishala Dutt had dreams of becoming an actress. However, acting was s strict NO from her father and actor Sanjay Dutt. Obeying her father’s decision, Trishala went on to pursue an under-graduation in Criminal Law from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, New York. She further pursued a master's in Psychology. By profession, Trishala is an entrepreneur and a psychotherapist.