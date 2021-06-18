Bollywood Star Ranbir Kapoor Auditioned For Mira Nair’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist But Was Rejected!

Ever since his debut in 2007, Ranbir Kapoor has managed to become the heartthrob of Bollywood. The actor gave a breakthrough performance as ‘Jordan’ in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar very early in his career and stunned the audience. The actor did not stop and delivered another blockbuster the following year. Anurag Kashyap’s Barfi became a critic’s favourite and did extremely well in the box-office as well.

Ranbir Kapoor was at the peak of his career in 2012 when he audition for Mira Nair’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist. Unfortunately, he was rejected for the role even after giving a wonderful screen test and audition. Mira Nair wanted someone who has had experienced ‘many worlds’ but Kapoor was lacking that. Nair ended up finalising British Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed for the role as he had the kind of intelligence and wordiness that she needed for the role.

Ranbir Kapoor was rejected for the role but he never gave up. Instead, he achieved more success by giving another blockbuster in 2013. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani became one of the highest grossing Indian movie of all time.

Can you imagine Ranbir Kapoor as the lead in Mira Nair’s movie?