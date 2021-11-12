Is Bollywood too incompetent to comment on Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek' remark?

Kangana Ranaut's recent remark on independence of India has got outrageous reactions from across the country. Any responsible citizen would feel disgust at the the inflammatory and derogatory remarks by Kangana calling the independence of India week in 1947 "bheek" but despite that only a few celebs including names like Swara Bhaskar and Rakhi Sawant would choose to react to it.

While big names like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif, choose to rather keep silent when the whole country wants them to take a stand. In a recent interview Rakhi Sawant who was hospitalized said rightly that "some things need to be given a befitting reply" and that is exactly what fans want B-Town celebs to do because you can easily make a film about nationalism or our war-heroes or talk about how much you love your fans and the country but when it comes to taking a stand, utter silence does not help, and sometimes it's even disrespectful.

Now, waiting for a foreign celebrity to react to the statement so that our Indian celebrities can then say that it is an internal matter so don't interrupt. Anybody else with me on this?