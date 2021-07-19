Bollywood's call on Pregnancy

There was a period in Bollywood when an actress's career was thought to be ended the moment she married. This taboo was finally broken after divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji, and others had a successful post-marriage career in the film business.

These ladies have proven that they can still rule B-Town with their flawless performances, and that marriage isn't a barrier to their success. Because of them, no one can now point a finger and say that an actress' career is ended simply because she married.

However, there is another aspect of their life that has become increasingly scrutinized. The media has taken on the role of the nagging midwife who continuously reminds you of your imminent pregnancy and, once you've had it, your impending parenting. We've been there, done that, from blogging about the pregnancy term through the eventual birth and criticizing post-pregnancy weight.

We too are a part of media, but we strongly feel that it’s time we should move on to more productive means of journalism, rather than constantly scanning our female actors when they are pregnant.

Today, Neha Dhupia made an official announcement confirming the pregnancy with her second child. Immediately following the news, the media began to have a field day. The main issue is whether Neha would skip her commitments?

If Madhuri Dixit can do a smashing dance like "Dola Re" during her pregnancy, and if we can use technologies like VFX to fake abs on unfit actors, why can't we do the same for a pregnant actress who is willing to give 100 percent in her performance?

Yes, we get what you're thinking. The actress's hectic schedule can be harmful to her health, so she is better off staying at home and relaxing. Please excuse me. If anyone should make a decision on the topic, we believe it should be Neha or any other pregnant actress.