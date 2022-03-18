Bollywood's dark side has taken over Badshah's mental health!

Once you enter Bollywood, it's not quite easy to get peace. In the past, many Bollywood celebrities have opened about their battle with mental health. This has become very common now. It sucks how it can make a person feel insecure because of every minute detail. In recent times, Badshah has opened about his battle with mental health. He said that he has suffered from clinical depression and severe anxiety disorder. He also went on to say, "Mental peace is a luxury for me because of the pressure that we face every day. I have been through the darkest times. when it comes to my mental health. I have been through clinical depression. I have been through severe anxiety disorder."





Previously, actors like Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt have been quite vocal on their mental health.