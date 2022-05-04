Bollywood's films can replace Avengers?

Some superhero movies are made in India like Krrish, A flying Jatt, Shahenshah etc but most of the time Indian filmmakers do not make good superhero movies because lack of good scriptwriters, Also it will be very difficult for an Indian superhero movie to compete with Hollywood superhero movie because Hollywood movies are released everywhere in the world and they already have a huge number of audience, Indian films are mostly released in the Indian subcontinent. Good thing is that high tech VFX and CGI work is now possible in India, however, these technologies are still expensive. Making an Avengers like a movie in India is not impossible but it is difficult. We have some Indian comic book superheroes like Super Commando Dhruv, Nagraj, Doga etc. I hope that some Indian directors will make high quality very entertaining superhero movies with Indian superheroes. India produces the highest number of films per year and now it is time for Indian filmmakers to make high-quality movies for an international audience.