Bollywood and it's audience has been known for overlooking actors in the past and only looking up to the Khan's and Kapoor's of the industry. But recently there has been a shift in the last few years.

Some of the most underrated actors are:

1) Nawazuddin Siddiqui

2) Pankaj Tripathi

3) Manoj Bajpayee

4) KK Menon

Who do you think is underrated in Bollywood but has lots of potential if given the right scripts and big budget movies?