Bollywood's odd pairs! Were they a bit or miss?

Did you know Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty will be seen as a married couple in Hungama 2? Did you also think- what an odd pairing?

Well this isn't the first time bollywood made odd jodis for movies. Here are some odd pairs by bollywood that no one saw coming-





1. Naseerudin Shah and Vidya Balan

We all were a bit shocked to see this pairing in The Dirty Picture! Vidya Balan played a role that was smitten by Naseerudin shah. He played a famous actor. Though it was odd it felt the right move for the movie.





2. Amitabh bachan and Jia Khan

Though the movie itself was based on how odd it is that an older guys falls for a much younger girl the pair did pull it off. This was one of the most talked about movies back then.





3. Randeep hooda and Alia Bhatt

We don't see Hooda as a romantic actor that's why it was odd to see him with Alia Bhatt, who honestly has a different vibe. But according to the movie plot this was exactly what was supposed to happen and they both did justice to their characters.





4. Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachan

It seemed like a odd pairing in the start but when we all saw their onscreen chemistry, the odds turned to their favour for sure.





5. Govinda and Katrina Kaif-

No one had known that Katrina was paired with Govinda instead of Salman in Partner initially. It was honestly pretty bold of the makers to go ahead and make this pair because it was definitely odd.





Which pair According to you was a hit or miss?



