Boman Irani feels Jayeshbhai Jordaar should have done better on the box office

Jayeshbhai Jordaar was one of the most anticipated movies in the year 2022 and with a star cast like Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shalini Pandey, everybody thought the movie was a sure shot blockbuster because the concept of the movie was amazing as well. But it failed to perform.

Recently Boman Irani did an interview with PTI and expressed his views on the matter the veteran actor said, "We are in a state of flux. There are many variables to it. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a great example. It should've done better numbers, I don't see why it didn't. There's a lot that goes in that we don't understand. The film is now on OTT and people are saying, 'Hey this is a nice movie why didn't it (work)'. Now, what can I say? "Everything doesn't have a tangible answer. Was it the marketing, was it the… I don't know. William Goldman (American screenwriter) once famously said, 'Nobody knows anything. If we knew, why isn't every film a superhit?"

What do you think about this? Did Jayeshbhai Jordaar deserve better?