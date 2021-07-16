Bossy lips that rule the world!

Our lips have been covered up and neglected for so long now due to the pandemic, but now is the time to invest in a flattering lip tint for spring/summer - one that won't rub off (face covering or not!) Choosing the right lip texture can be confusing at the best of times, throwing out so many questions it feels easier just to walk away from the purchase. Are matte's the only long-wear option? Can a nourishing balm really give me color that packs a punch? Are lip and cheek tints worth the investment? GAH! So, clearing all your doubts here, we have some top recommendations for you to get those lips of honey!





1. Maybelline Superstay 24 Matte Ink Lipstick





This one feels slightly tackier to apply, which can make a neat lip line tricky to achieve in the brighter colors. That being said, the shade range is incredible. Once applied, the formula dries down to a super-matte finish with impressive staying power. This comes in 35 beautiful shades to choose from.





2. Huda Beauty Demi Matte Cream Lipstick





If you loved Huda's Liquid Mattes (who didn't?), but prefer a more hydrated finish to your lip color, this update is worth checking out. The tingly menthol finish isn't for everyone, but the added lip plumping definitely is. This retails for Rs. 1825 and comes in 13 gorgeous shades. This is definitely a must try for all my lovely ladies who love matte lipsticks





3. NYX Professional Makeup





The lip product that won't stop selling out - next-generation lip gloss without the stick, plus a high-pigment base that lays down long-lasting color. The dual-ended applicator feels a little retro and has. Very easy application to it.





4. Matte to Last! Liquid Lipstick by Nykaa





It is super pigmented, creamy, and lasts all day long. The colors are super pigmented, so even a slight swipe will give a nice color. And the proper application will give you full lips that will look amazing all day. The wand is a little small, but the small packaging really packs a punch. This retails for Rs. 599 and comes in 26 irresistible shades.