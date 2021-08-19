Both Suhana Khan And Khushi Kapoor To Make Their Acting Debut With The Indian Adaptation Of The Comic Book, Archie?

Zoya Akhtar’s latest directorial which is reportedly the Indian adaptation of the international comic book 'Archie', will feature Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as one of the leads in the much-anticipated series. Now on the latest update we have got to know that the show will also be Khushi Kapoor’s big acting debut into Bollywood.

Casting the duo as BFF’s, they will probably play the role of Betty and Veronica. Moreover, there are also rumours going around that Ibrahim Ali Khan is being considered for the role of Archie, but it is yet to be confirmed.

Looks like Zoya Akhtar is all set to bring some fresh talent to the OTT platform, by launching three new celebrity kids, how excited are you to see this development? Are you excited to see the trio in these popular avatars?