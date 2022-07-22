The Twitter trend to "boycott Laal Singh Chaddha" has been addressed by Aamir Khan. Due to comments Aamir made about India a few years ago, the impending Forrest Gump adaptation is receiving backlash on social media. Many people are urging a boycott of the movie.





In the 1994 movie Laal Singh Chaddha, Tom Hanks played the part of a straightforward, kind man; Kareena Kapoor also appears in the movie. Aamir now plays the same character. When asked about the boycott requests at a recent press conference, Aamir responds , "Please, don't boycott my film."





when asked if such campaigns against his films make him upset, Aamir said, "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film."





It appears that some Twitter users searched through the archives and found Aamir's contentious remark about "India's growing intolerance" and shared it there. Online, some of Kareena's contentious former remarks have also been making the rounds. The same hashtag was popular when the movie's creators released the trailer in May.





In his controversial statement in 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.





I don't understand why is he bearing the consequences of something he said in 2015











