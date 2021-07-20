BOYS OVER FLOWERS- Revisiting

Boys over flowers is probably the most famous K-drama. It was the first k-drama that many of us ever watched. When it first came out, Boys over Flowers was all the rage in teen fantasy. Lee Minho as the arrogant rich boy Goo Joon Pyo, Koo Hye Sun as Geum Jan Di and Kim Hyun Joong as Yoon Ji-hoo were so good. They played right into the teenage fantasy and it kind of started off the whole Cinderella trope in K-dramas.

But, when we rewatch it now, it just feels so cringy and I am just wondering why did I like this in the first place.

Jandi was bullied and physically harassed by the boys and her being bullied is romanticised. She falls in love with one of her main bullies and chooses him over the calm, composed and always so caring Ji-hoo.

How? why will she ever choose Joonpyo over Ji-hoo?

I am just grateful that now we get so many good dramas and good storylines.

do you agree with me?