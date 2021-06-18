The Boys Season 3 has been announced; are you excited or are you excited?

First, tell us how many of you have watched The Boys on Amazon Prime Video and how much did you enjoy it? Because the superhero game is just going to be stronger with Season 3.

The makers of The Boys have announced Season 3 and shared the first pictures of the series. It is one of the Amazon Originals of a superhero family that will take you to whole another universe. As it is believed the season will arrive at the end of 2021 or at the very beginning of 2022.

Hopefully, we will get to see all the previous cast members, including Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) along with the Seven Supes, Homelander (Antony Starr), Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie Usher), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), Deep (Chace Crawford) might stick around too.

There's another entry of a cast member in this season which is making me even more excited. That is Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy which will be another version of Captain America. I can't wait to see how this season's story unfurl. What are your thoughts?