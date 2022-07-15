The Boyz Set To Make A Comeback In August

The Boyz might make a comeback soon!









On July 19, an exclusive media outlet reported that the 4th gen boy group would be making their comeback in mid August. However, The Boyz's label, IST Entertainment, has yet to release a statement regarding the news.









If true, this would mark the group's first Korean comeback, following the release of their 3rd single album, 'Maverick,' in November last year.









Meanwhile, The Boyz have released their second Japanese mini album, 'She's The Boss,' and their second digital single 'Sweet,' this year.