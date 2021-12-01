Brahma Mishra, the actor from 'Mirzapur,' was discovered dead at his house and his body was taken for an autopsy.
Mishra complained of chest trouble on November 29 and was sent home by a doctor after taking medication, according to reports. According to reports, he died after suffering a heart attack, but confirmation is still pending. Three days after his death, the actor's body was discovered in the bathtub of his house. The autopsy results are being awaited by the authorities in order to ascertain the exact time and cause of his death.