Brahmastra and Ra.One have these 3 things in common. Would they have different fate at the box office?

Brahmastra is one of the most, if not the most anticipated movie of 2022 as the movie is finally going to hit theatres on the 9th of September this year. The movie will have a lot of VFX work done as it is becoming a Astraverse. The cast is filled with immense talent with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna there. Fewer VFX movies are made in Bollywood as compared to Hollywood or even Tollywood. One of the most hyped Bollywood VFX movie was SRK's Ra.One.

Here are 3 similarities between the two movies-

1) Both movies will involve very large amount of VFX work.

2) Made on a very big budget according to their time of release.

3) Both films are somehow connected with Indian Mythology. While Brahmastra is fully connected with it, Ra.One has a few bits and pieces of it.





Even though some people lost money because of Ra.One, but the movie was declared hit in respect to it's budget. What fate will Brahmastra have on the big screen? I think a Blockbuster is coming, what do you think?